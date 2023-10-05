PNG Kumuls, Orchids named

The teams under Head Coaches Justin Holbrook of the PNG LNG Kumuls and Ben Jeffries of the Santos PNG Orchids, are set to field the best available athletes in the sport, competing at the highest possible level and also exposing talent having come through the existing PNGRFL pathways.

PNG LNG Kumuls Head Coach, Justin Holbrook, will lead his team boasting PNG exports to England, Edwin Ipape of the Leigh Leopards and Wellington Albert of the London Broncos.

The squad sees the injection of seasoned Kumul and RLWC Captain, Rhyse Martin, alongside the likes of NRL top performer, Alex Johnston.

New faces to the squad include Jack De Belin next to experienced Kumuls forward, Dan Russell both from NRL side, St. George Illawarra. Judah Rimbu, Junior Rop and Valentine Richard earn their Kumuls numbers as they make their debuts.

The Santos PNG Orchids squad will feature 12 Orchids who have earned their numbers in the recent 2022 Rugby League World Cup and previous test matches, whilst six have come from the PNGRFL National Women’s Championships which includes two promising talents from the Junior Orchids, Meli Joe and Yolanda Taute, after their performances during their Prime Minister’s XIII weekend match against the Australian School Girls side last month.

Papua New Guinea will participate with the PNG LNG Kumuls and the Santos PNG Orchids, playing matches in Port Moresby.

PNGRFL chief executive officer, Stanley Hondina shared, “With the excitement from the Prime Minister’s XIII and finally having international exhibition and test matches now returning to PNG, we are seeing the different levels of the pathway for our game highlight the ability of our pool of players from the various national championships and now the mentioned matches.”

“Our Coaches have been entrusted to engage and take our teams to where they need to be for these matches and I take this time to thank them for their leadership and wish them the best as they prepare for their upcoming matches,” Hondina added.