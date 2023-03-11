PNG kickboxing regroup

The momentum is picking up in Port Moresby as the PNG Kickboxing Federations kicks in a couple of fights to bring back the biff.

Retired PNG champion kickboxer and former world champion, Stanley Nandex and team at the Federation are getting in tune with its kickboxers to participate at the Southern regional championship slated for March 24 and 25.

Over 80 fighters are getting into the grind for the fights set to reignite kickboxing’s former glory.

Nandex said kickboxing is a worldwide sport and was badly affected as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic outrage but assured all members of the Federation to get back into their programs.

The official event calendar for 2023 was also been released after the clearance was given by the World Kickboxing Federation head office.

Nandex urged all regional and provincial presidents and members to restart the programs and prepare their fighters to qualify for the major events this year including the international championships and Title fights.

In an exciting inclusion is the PNG Female Kickboxing League, established to manage all female fighters to be part of the major draw card this year. The inclusion of the female Kickboxing League is to empower women and girls and use the platform to raise role models as well.

Taking the Port Moresby kickboxers in a tough training routine is hardworking Coach and elite kickboxer, Nelson Samson. Starting off young kickboxers is tough for him but the 3-day training sessions weekly is paying off as boxers get in shape.

Meantime, Nandex said corporate organizations have shown interest to support the Federation and he is positive this year will kick in well with national events.

Last week as its core responsibility to contribute to Youth development, the Institute of Business Studies University (IBSU) partnered with PNG Kickboxing Federation, donating K3,000.

Nandex said: "The relationship with IBS is based on providing an opportunity for our youths through sports. We don't train people to be violent rather to protect one and another, respect and care for themselves."

He added that IBS and the Federation have come a long way, in terms of recognising the Federation's efforts, particularly in training youths and most importantly the females who are taking part in the sporting code.