PNG kickboxers shine in Miami fight stage

PNG female kickboxer, Manella Kambar won her 70kg division bout during the International Kickboxing championships over the weekend against an opponent from Argentina at North Miami State town hall.

Kambar is one of three PNG female kickboxers making a name at the international scene. First was Kepi Kena from Morobe, who had won a bronze medal at the WKA World Championships in Rome, Italy in 2002 and Jessy Gonopa Kaima who won the WKF international title belt in 2018 in Port Moresby.

An elated PNG Kickboxing Federation president and head coach, Stanley Nandex was lost for words when expressing his happiness for his fighters.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced during our preparations for this event particularly with the travel documentation, the NID process, passports and the Visas, it came to a final point to have only three fighters with a coach who have travelled 24 hours to win two fights and lose one,” Nandex said.

“Leaving most of the selected fighters and other officials after all the hard work put in, it was very satisfying to come out with wins.”

Thomas Kagili nicknamed the “Spiderman” won his fight against his 6-feet opponent Seyi Banjoko from the United Kindom.

Thomas who took the fight stage with so much punishment after winning on point with the height and ridge advantages.

Nandex said Kagili outclassed his opponent in the first round, but the UK fighter came back strongly in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. With a positive attitude to stay on, Kagili maintained his defensive and combination of boxing and kickboxing techniques to come out winner with a scorecard of 30/ 27.

While in the main event, Nelson Samson Wailo took the pressure against the national hero from Miami, Florida USA, Ulises Fernandez in the 2 minutes by 4 rounds.

In the first and second round, Nelson dominated the fight and became the crowd favourite. But his opponent with home advantage came very strong with massive punches and combinations of kicking that stopped Nelson in the third round.

“Though Nelson lost the fight, he was the most electrifying fighter of the night with few promoters have shown interest to put him on the next draw card,” said Nandex.

“Am so impressed and proud of the fighters particularly to win such a prestige international kickboxing championship in the US.”

The kickboxing team returns on 17th August and will prepare a team for the international event in Sydney, Australia 16th September as a lead-up fight for the World Cup in Spain in 2024.