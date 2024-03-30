PNG Junior Tennis Team set for West Pacific Qualifier

President of PNG Tennis Association Barbara Stubbings announced the names of the players that will be representing the country in front of parents, guardians and the players at an event recently.

Stubbings said these young PNG tennis representatives will be participating in Under 12, 14 and 16 singles and doubles aiming to make the West Pacific team for their next event. If they do well, they qualify for the next event.

“They have to finish in the top two to get into the West Pacific team. Once they make the West Pacific team, they will travel in June to Fiji again to compete at the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships under the West Pacific banner,” said Stubbings.

The PNG Junior Tennis team comprised 11 Port Moresby based players while the remaining three came from Lae Tennis Club. Stubbings praised Lae Tennis Club for contributing to team PNG with these players.

“Lae Tennis Club is doing really well. We had two players last year, first time ever that they made the team, and this year one more so they are improving and it’s fantastic that it can only get better,” said Stubbings.

Glenn Cabasug, President of Lae Tennis Club expressed satisfaction for contributing to the national team.

“It’s a great milestone because once again, Lae Tennis Club is able to produce talents and contribute to the PNG National Team. At the end of the day, we are one team – team PNG. And if Lae Tennis Club is able to contribute by producing talents and reinforcing the team with competitive players then that’s great for PNG,” said Cabasug.

The Junior Tennis team departs the shores of PNG on Saturday 30 March, via Solomon Islands to participate in the event.

PNG Tennis Association, through President Stubbings, wish the team the very best in their qualifying tournament.