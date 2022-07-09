PNG Junior Tennis Team To Embark

The much-excited youngsters as young as 10-year-old converged at the Port Moresby Racket Club to attend a farewell hosted by parents and supporters.

The team leaves with their parents on an early morning flight to Nadi, Fiji.

The team comprises of 14 youngsters who will participate in respective divisions, U10, 14, and 16.

The tournament will include Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.

The Eddie Mera and Abaigail Tere Apisah coached side is:

U/16 Boys

1. Christopher Kaiulo

2. Michael Manolis

U/16 Girls

3. Namet Senawai

4. Michaela Mesa

U/14 Boys

5. Dante Kiapen

6. Elisha Rmney

U/14 Girls

7. Pauline Huyn

8. Nepheline Leah

U/12 Boys

9. Thomas Huyn

11. Mathew Pidik

U/12 Girls

12. Adelaide Mesa

13. Timonaliz Kriebisch

14. Indiana Kaiulo

Coach Mera said they have prepared the team well and the junior tennis team’s biggest opponents in the event will be Vanuatu and Fiji.