PNG Junior Tennis championships

The team comprises 14 players and two coaches, including two players from Lae and two players from Sydney.

The President of the PNG Tennis Association, Barbara Stubbings, expressed her excitement about the team, stating that this championship is the first step towards regional representation under the Oceania Tennis Federation banner.

She added that if the players finish in the top two places of their respective age groups at the WPRC, they will be selected for the West Pacific Team to compete against the East and North Pacific Teams at the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships (POJC) in July/August 2023.

Stubbings thanked Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd as the major sponsor, along with support sponsors CPL and NCDC, ITF/OTF for the travel grants, and Vanuatu Tennis Federation for hosting the event. She also expressed gratitude towards other sponsors who supported the 2023 HCMS PNG Junior Open, including HCMS, CPL, NCDC, Ace Tennis Gear, ITI, Fairprice, Angore Holdings Ltd, TeeBee Accountants, WeGo Enterprises, The Port Moresby Racquets Club, and Lae Tennis Club.

Stubbings further thanked PNGSF, PNG Immigration & Citizenship Division, PNG Civil Registry Office, and the Australian High Commission for their support and assistance to ensure the team's safe travel to the regional event.

The KPHL PNG Junior Tennis team's participation in the 2023 West Pacific Regional Championships is an exciting opportunity for the players to showcase their skills and earn a spot in the West Pacific Team.

The team's success would also serve as a stepping stone towards their future in ITF/OTF Touring teams to attend tournaments in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and New Caledonia.