PNG Jumpers In Good Form

Whilst the Cloud County based athletes in Kansas had a relatively quiet weekend ahead of their regional championships this coming weekend, jumpers Roland Hure and Annie Topal both posted excellent performances.

Competing at an Open Meet in Indianola, Iowa, Hure jumped a personal best of 7.25m in the long jump; which is just one centimetre outside the national record set by Peniel Richard last year.

He also ran an impressive 10.77secs in the 100m, signaling to the PNG team coaches that he wants to be considered for the 4*100m relay at the Games.

Athletics PNG President, Tony Green, said Hure has shown consistent form this season with several jumps over 7 metres.

Meanwhile, over in the 4,848 ft altitude of Pueblo, Colorado, Annie Topal repeated her 2021 achievement of winning the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference triple jump title, this time in a season’s best of 12.78m.

APNG officials were pleased to see Topal posting a series of good jumps in her first competition since recovering from a quadriceps injury.

Male triple jump national record holder, Peniel Richard, is expected to compete this weekend at the Lone Star Conference championships at Texas A&M University, Kingsville.