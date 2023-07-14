PNG to host EAP T20 World Cup Final

The team: Charles AMINI (92), Sese BAU (34), Kiplin DORIGA (45),Jack GARDNER (54),Riley HEKURE (52),Hiri HIRI (55), Sema KAMEA (5), John KARIKO (75), Alei NAO (8), Lega SIAKA -VICE CAPTAIN (6),Tony URA (4),Kabua VAGI (67),Assadollah VALA -CAPTAIN, Norman VANUA (2), Hila VARE (21), RESERVES: Chad SOPER,Jason KILA, Michael CHARLES.

HEAD COACH: Nathan Reardon,Team Manager/ Assistant Coach: John Ovia,Support 1 (Assistant Coach): Justin Sternes, Support 2 (Physiotherapist): Siyih Johang, Support 3 (Strength and Conditioning): Anthea Murray

This is also a first time for Cricket T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Finals to be staged on PNG soil.

Reacting to the media release today, Cricket PNG Board-Chairman Mick Harrison congratulated the selected team adding they look forward to hosting the first ever Cricket T20 World Cup EAP Final in PNG.

The historic event will be staged from Saturday 22nd to Saturday 29th July 2023 at the spiritual home of cricket in PNG,the Amini Cricket Park,Port Moresby.

Chairman Harrison said the Barras preparations are in full swing.

Nathan Reardon-Head Coach of the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis Men’s Team, stated that the players are very excited leading into the EAP Finals and are certainly aware of the positive impact qualifying for the 2024 World Cup will have on cricket in Papua New Guinea.

Coach Reardon said they have been blessed with the support from PacificAus Sports and Kumul Petroleum PNG to help assist with our preparations.

He said as head coach he is certainly excited to be involved with CPNG again, as he was part of the team when we qualified in Dubai with Joe Dawes.

With the support of our sponsor Pacific Aus Sports, it has also allowed CPNG to have fantastic coaches involved over the last 3 months to get the Barras skills where they need to be to dominate this tournament.

The EAP Qualifying process include: