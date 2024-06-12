PNG hopes to better performance

Eight years on, the new squad coached by Englishman Warren Moon will be playing the opening match in Suva this weekend against co-hosts Fiji.

Moon has the biggest responsibility in hand to go one better than 2016 and deliver Papua New Guinea its first-ever Men’s Nations Cup title.

There is a wealth of experience in Papua New Guinea’s squad, with several players selected fresh from Hekari United’s OFC Men’s Champions League campaign in Tahiti last month, including Ati Kepo, Yagi Yasasa and Dave Tomare.

The team’s preparation has benefited from their involvement in the inaugural FIFA Series, held earlier this year. Papua New Guinea travelled to Sri Lanka, where they played two matches – a 0-0 draw with Sri Lanka before a 4-0 defeat to Central African Republic. Despite not registering a win, it proved a valuable experience for the side against teams outside the OFC confederation.

Overall, Moon has been happy with his side’s preparation ahead of the big kick-off.

“We’re really happy with the squad and we’re happy with our physical preparation and now we’re spending this final weekend leading up to the Fiji match working on our tactical plans,” Moon said.

Papua New Guinea has been drawn in Group B, alongside co-hosts Fiji, Tahiti and Samoa in what should be a tightly contested affair. Despite the challenge, Moon is confident his side can make an impact in Suva.

The PNG squad is:

Ronald Warisan, Dave Tomare, Vagi Koniel (goalkeepers), Raymond Diho, Daniel Joe, Felix Komolong, Alwin Komolong, Godfrey Haro, Kolu Kepo, Lennard Atterwell, Kenneth Arah (defenders), Solomon Rani, Troy Dobbin, Yagi Yasasa, Lee-Navu Faunt, Emmanuel Simon, Pala Paul, Jethro Yumange, Bruce Tiampo (midfielders), Matu Ben, Nathaniel Eddie, Ati Kepo and Tommy Semmy (forwards).