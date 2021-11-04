PNG Golfers Tee Off In Dubai

Two of our leading amateur golfers Brian Taikiri and Cassie Koma, amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, the pair were farewelled to the United Arab Emirates by PNGGA Operations Manager, Deanna Dawanincura last weekend for the four-day, 72-hole event which they took part in today (PNG time).

For zero handicapper, Brian Taikiri the event marks his 7th participation at the championships after successfully graduating through the junior golf ranks over the past decade.

“Not many Papua New Guinean’s have ever played in the Middle East and it will certainly be an eye opener for sure for Cassie and I,” Takiri said on the eve on his departure.

Dawanincura also acknowledged that there was also local support for the team from Port Moresby regulars once they learnt that two of their own were selected to represent PNG overseas.

“A group of charitable members called the ‘Trupela Man Klub’ hosted a fundraising Ambrose event last week to assist our two reps and both Brian and Cassie are extremely grateful for and appreciate very much,” Dawanincura added.

The team safely arrived in Dubai and were quick to take advantage of two days practice & familiarisation of the course ahead of the tournament hosted by the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, knowing they have their work cut out for them.

“To play in this level of tournaments I basically think about playing my own game and being myself on and off the course, and it helps my confidence against the calibre of players in the field,” Taikiri was quick to point out.

“Most players we will be up against are on the verge of turning professional, so we will be up against the best of the best amateurs in the Asia Pacific region.”

This is the second time for both Taikiri and Cassie Koma to represent PNG at an APAC event, the last in Shanghai, China in 2019.

According to Koma, their short game on approach is going to be most critical and will require major adjustments.

Both PNG representatives agreed without doubt, that the course greens would represent their single biggest challenge compared to what they are used to playing around the country and the pacific.

Koma said: “We don’t know much about the course so it was good to get in an early round ahead of competition to have a feel for the layout and adjust our game to suit the playing conditions.’

“We just need to look at the type of grass they have on the greens, how they cut it, and get an idea of how fast the greens run & turn to give ourselves the best chance of carding good scores.”

A seasoned international campaigner, Taikiri’s assessment of the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club course was optimistic.

“The greens at a tier top course like the one we are playing on are really fast compared to what we are used to playing on, it’s like putting on glass, so that will be the biggest challenge for Cassie and I. We are reaching the greens well so it will be just a matter of finishing off each hole in as fewer strokes as possible.

Takiri’s optimism is shared with his teammate.

“My mindset is good and I am playing in good form so all we need to focus on is reading the greens and playing the best we can against the highly experienced players we are challenging from the region,”Koma reiterated.

The arrival of both Papua New Guinean players in Dubai has attracted the attention of a small and extremely patriotic PNG community working and residing in Dubai, led by Emirates A280 Captain Locklyn Sabumei, that hope to make it out to the course to meet both players and make them feel welcome and ready for the championships.