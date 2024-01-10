PNG Games in Mendi to promote unity

He said bringing the games to be hosted in Mendi will bring Papua New Guineans from other regions to see and experience the most central part of the country.

Marape says the PNG Games is one of the top four events of 2024, apart from youth mobilization activities, the national census, and the local-level government elections.

“The idea in Mendi is simple. In what is perceived the hardest place in our country, we want the entire nation to see their own country, especially the younger generation. Those who will be playing in the sports, are young Papua New Guineans.”

The PM says it is important that people from other parts of the country get to visit and experience the highlands region.

“The rest of the country needs to gel together so we using Mendi.”

Marape says he has given instructions for the National Education Board to recommend that the mid-year school holidays be moved to September to accommodate the PNG Games so students and youths can participate in the event.