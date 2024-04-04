PNG Games Deferred Once More

The PNG Games was initially scheduled to take place in September 2024, when it was last deferred. This is the 8th time the Games have been deferred.

PNG Spots Foundation chief executive officer, Albert Veratau made this announcement in the press conference on Wednesday, 03 April in Port Moresby.

Veratau said this deferment is due to significant reasons surrounding the event - ranging from games venue to security, and games host, but money was not the reason.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) approved K270 Million to host the PNG games in Southern Highlands Province.

“The money covers the completion of the games’ infrastructure, operational cost for the games organizing committee, and hosting of the games by the PNG Sports Desk.

“And of course the caring for the games officials, accommodations, a bit of subsidy for the transportation to and fro, and the cost of security - both Police and Defense forces and some private securities where required,” said Veratau.

He further said this fund will be managed by the PNG Sports Foundation to ensure it is easy to make reports and acquitted promptly after the games.

The PNG Games was last held in 2017 in Kimbe, West New Britain Province, where Southern Highlands Province won the bid to host the Games.

Meanwhile, at the press meet yesterday, the PNG Games was renamed to be called the PNG Unity Games. After the 2025 PNG Unity Games, the next Games will be held in 2028, which the bid to host has opened.