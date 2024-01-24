PNG Games Charter amended

The games will now be staged every four (4) years instead of the three-year cycle. Games Council Chairman Albert Veratau announced over the weekend. He elaborated that this is the Olympic year and so the four-year cycle for the PNG Games will now align to the global event.

Before announcing the successful bids for the 9th and 10th PNG, Veratau clarified the rationale behind the latest changes and adjustments to the games charter, which came with the vote of all 22 council members.

Veratau acknowledged public perception and frustration over multiple delays and postponements to the 8th PNG Games but thanked all the council members for their understanding and support.

The Games head back to Mendi in Southern Highlands Province this September. Chairman Veratau indicated that games will run for two weeks during the school holidays. Dates have been tentatively set for September 15 to 27 pending continued dialogue between the Council, the Department of Education and provincial authorities before a final confirmation is made.