PNG Games On The Card

To make sure the 8th PNG Games is realized, the PNG Games Council will meet this week in Port Moresby to find a way forward for all parties involved.



PNG Games Council Chairman, Albert Veratau said the meeting will shine light on the preparedness of the host province of the 8th PNG Games and find a way forward.



“The PNG Games is the flagship event for the PNG Sports Foundation and we will strive for quality and quantity.



“Our approach is to give every opportunity for participating provinces to expose their skills and raw talents at a higher level.”



“We are country of more than 8 million people and it is our responsibility to ensure a pathway like the PNG Games concept is attainable for all who aspire to represent their province and our country as a whole,” Veratau said.



With the COVID pandemic marring plans for the past three years, Veratau said the eventual hosting of the event lies in the hands of the host province and the Southern Highlands Province Host Organizing Committee (SHP HOC).



“This event while headed by SHP HOC, needs support from all business houses, corporate partners, politicians, the people of Southern Highlands Province and surrounding Highlands provinces to get their heads together and take ownership of the Games, which will only be the second Games hosted in the Highlands provinces apart from Goroka.”



Veratau assured stakeholders, sponsors and partners of the commitment of the PNGSF and the SHP HOC to deliver despite the challenges faced.