PNG-Fiji Battle For Oceania Title

The team is:

Goalkeeper: Faith Kasiray

Defenders: Margaret Joseph Lucy Maino, Olivia Upaupa, Lavina Hola

Midfield: Rayleen Bauelua, Rumona Morris, Ramona Padio

Forwards: Marie Kaipu, Meagan Gunemba, Charlie Yanding

Assistant coach Percy Mataio said the coaching has confidence in the team that should give us something to proud of.

“The girls deserve all the credit because of their hard work put into the entire journey from start to day 1. We are proud of all their efforts put together for us to make the final.”

Following their respective semi-final wins, Fiji or Papua New Guinea will be crowned champions of Oceania for the first time ever.

Both have come close before. Fiji were losing finalists four years ago while Papua New Guinea finished as runners-up in the three tournaments prior to that.

Tonight both nations will have the chance to create history.

“We came here to make history so going one step better than the last competition we are definitely on that path to do that,” said PNG Coach, Nicola Demaine after her team’s 3-0 semi-final win over Samoa.

“We will see if we can finish the job off.”