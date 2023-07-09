PNG fighters need international exposure

Speaking to the press and the members of the PNG Kickboxing Federation (PNGKF), this week, Nandex as president and promotor for PNG kickboxing, is preparing a team for international exposure. He is confident that his fighters will do well in the upcoming event.

Nandex said the invitation to fight in such a high profile fights like in the US is a perfect timing PNG kickboxers cannot miss.

“We are spending so much of resources, time and energy to compete in our region which is not providing any opportunity for them to excel in their particular sport they love,” he said.

From his own experience, Nandex said he has spent so much time in the amateur level and started very late to make it in to professional stage; and did not enjoy enough luxury being a professional athlete.

“That’s why the federation is in its peak period to find the right avenue for our fighters to be elevated to professional ranks.”

Nandex says fighting at an international event sets the stage for fighters to be identified as there will be a lot of promoters from different countries watching from the ring.

“It will be a great opportunity to market them,” he added.

Meantime, the PNGKF has challenged the government and the Sports Ministry to be fair in investing in to Sports that has greater potential in gaining international exposure and bringing revenue through professional engagement.

The PNGKF currently has planned some fundraising events and appeal for support.

Nandex said he aims to take 10 fighters including two female, their challenge is to raise much needed support funds for the US fight.

He thanked Office of the NCD Governor, Powes Parkop for supporting them in the selection process to identify these fighters who are now prepared to take the world’s best.

Nandex lauded SP Brewery, IBS University and PNG Tourism Promotion Authority for been part of the development towards the preparation and selection for this trip.