PNG faces Panama in opener

President John Kapi Natto said it is PNGFA’s dream to participate in the FIFA-sanctioned tournament as such the country must throw their support behind the team.

“We have achieved the regional accolades by winning the OFC Women Nations Cup to qualify for the Continental qualifier. Now we have one foot in, we must work hard to get other feet in to secure one of the three spots left for the World Cup,” he said.

The President is confident the head coach, Spencer Prior and the team management have prepared the girls well in Australia and New Zealand before going up in Auckland for the match.

Kapi Natto also acknowledged and congratulated Rayleen Bauelua on her appointment captain of the team.

“I know Bauelua will do her best to lead our girls against Panama. She was outstanding during the OFC Nations Cup in Fiji, and played exceptionally well during the 4-Nations Cup in Canberr; and she is a worthy to captain our beloved country.”