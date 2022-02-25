PNG In Cowboys Young Guns Squad

Zac Laybutt, rising star and kid brother of PNG Kumul five-eight Kyle Laybutt, alongside fellow Papua New Guineans Robert Derby and Ragarive Wavik, headline the Young Guns outfit boasting the Cowboys’ best emerging talents.

Laybutt scored a try and had another disallowed in the Cowboys’ NRL trial win against the Rabbitohs in Cairns last weekend.

The rangy outside back will form a dangerous centre pairing with Wavik, a Townsville Blackhawks junior.

Derby has been named on the wing alongside first year Young Guns flyer Lewis Mene.

Australian Schoolboy Tom Duffy will partner Zack Lamont in the halves with Jodeci Baker to play fullback as he continues his recovery from a serious hamstring injury.

Hunters boys Tanabi and Worot will start from the bench in 16 and 17 respectively.

Saturday’s game kicks off 5.30pm.