PNG Beat Vanuatu

In the Group B match, PNG primed the Pre-tournament favourites worked extra hard to beat a spirited Vanuatu side 3-1 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Fiji.

With Papua New Guinea, the highest-ranked nation in the tournament and Vanuatu the lowest this was expected to be a one-sided affair but this wasn’t the case.

Vanuatu threatened to cause PNG problems with a high-pressing tactic keeping the PNG women’s defence constantly on their toes, but eventually coming home 3-1.

PNG’s 3 goals were from Marie Kaipu, Ramona Padio and Charlie Yanding.

Vanuatu’s only goal was through Vanessa Keletia.

Vanuatu will take heart from the manner of their defeat and hope for better when they take on Tahiti in their second Group B fixture on Wednesday, July 20.

PNG will look to cement their place in the quarter-finals when they take on Tahiti on Sunday, July 17.