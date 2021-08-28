PNG Barras in bubble

As part of the international travel requirements the team is currently in a bubble since Tuesday this week before the travel on Sunday.

Cricket PNG General Manager Tony Nadu said the boys have waited long enough for this since they qualified in 2019 and now is the opportunity to play on the world stage playing the best in T20 World Cup.

Nadu said the Barras have been fortunate enough to have lined up a number of warm up matches before the world cup which starts on October 17 to November 14.

The PNG Barras opening match will be against Oman, and then Scotland before they meet Bangladesh which is predicted to be the battle for 1 and 2 placings in their group.

Nadu said although he’s only been in office for a short time, since arriving in the country, he’s been amazed by the PNG cricket culture and family and how they have rallied behind the boys, before they leave this Sunday, which is a positive vibe for the team.

Barras captain Assad Vala is excited and ready to lead the team to Oman and Dubai.

Assad, who captained the Barras to their first world qualifier in Dubai in 2019, said they have maintained bulk of the team for the upcoming world cup except for two new additions who will be making their debut this year.

He said the boys are in good spirits and looking forward to the challenge.

Assad said though their initial preparations were disrupted by the pandemic restrictions they very fortunate to have run the Izusu Barras T5O Cricket Bash as a warm up.

Cricket PNG has also organized a number of international warm up matches for the boys against Nepal, USA, Scotland and Oman before the actual ICCT20 World Cup starts.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be televised live on Digicel TV platform.