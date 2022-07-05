PNG Attends FIBA Asia Cup Challenge

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup returns for its fifth edition this year and will see 53 teams from 30 countries battling it out to win the trophy. Set to take place from July 6-10 at the event plaza of Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

This year’s event has reached a new high in participation numbers, the previous record set in 2019 with 40 teams from 23 countries.

Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Guam will feature in the same pool as PNG.

The PNG women’s team is, Betty Angula, Marca Muri, Rosa Kairi and Normalisa Dobunaba. The men’s team: Ivano Ivano, Conillus Muri, Purari Muri and Michael Henry. Both women and men team is coached by PNG basketball legend, Moi Muri.

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022 will open with its first session’s qualifying draw tomorrow, 9am with PNG (Women) taking on Kazakhstan in the opening match.

Among the teams are reigning men’s champions Australia who will be keen on retaining their title. The winner of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022 will qualify for the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in 2023.

Basketball Federation of PNG (BFPNG) President, Karo Maha Lelai, thanked the Government through Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KHC) and Kumul Petroleum Holdings for supporting the teams.

“This is the historical first step in BFPNG's high performance strategy to send teams to participate in high level competitions in Asia. BFPNG is also proud to contribute to nation building by providing alternative pathways for our youth to develop and contribute back to building a strong Nation.”



KHC Managing Director, Professor David Kavanamur, said farewell to the national teams at the airport.

“We wish teams the best of luck and remind them that they are ambassadors for PNG and sport is an opportunity to develop themselves. As a former sprinter, myself, and the company, KCH, are very happy to support the development of our youth.”



With additional support from Santos, PNG Sports Foundation and Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre, BFPNG national teams are ready for the competition.

BFPNG is supported by TeamUp through the PNG Australian Partnership, the Australian High Commission in PNG, The Australian Trade Commission, and the FIBA Foundation.