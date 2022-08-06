PNG Athletes Set Personal Bests

So far, PNG has won only one Silver medal through Weightlifter, Morea Baru. A few athletes have made it to the semi-finals and play offs but fell short on points and timing.

Despite this, the PNG athletes have improved on their own personal records at the highly competitive Games.

Karo Iga’s valiant efforts in the Men’s Decathlon saw him rewarded with a Personal Best next to his name at Alexander Stadium last night.

Over the two days of competition, Iga set Personal Bests in the 100m with 10.94 seconds, in the Shot Put with a throw of 11.05 meters and in the 400m after clocking 48.61.

Iga also set a Season’s Best in the 110m Hurdles recording a time of 16.73.

There were three more Personal Bests for Iga in the Discus Throw with 31.88, in the Pole Vault clearing 3.90 meters, Javelin Throw with 51.30 meters and ending with another Season’s Best in the 1500m with a time of 4:56.54.

Iga finished with a total of 6761 points placing seventh overall.

Also on the athletics front for Team PNG, Toea Wisil’s time of 24.43 in the Women’s 200 Semi Final wasn’t enough to take her any further. Wisil finished the race in eighth place.

In the Women’s 100m Hurdles, Adrine Monagi’s time of 13.84 in her heat wasn’t enough for her to progress on, while Rellie Kaputin finished with a Season’s Best in the Women’s Long Jump with a distance of 5.95 meters.

Annie Topal also recorded a Season’s Best in the Women’s Triple Jump with 12.57.

In other results from Day 8 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the squash Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-Final, Team PNG’s Amity Alarcos and Madako Suari Jr went down to Guyana’s Mary Fung-A-Fat and Shomari Wiltshire 2-0 (11-8, 11-9).