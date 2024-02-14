PNG Athletes to assist Australia prepare for World Relay

They will be up against two Australian national teams, two teams from Victoria and a junior team also from Victoria.

The athletes are Benjamin Aliel, Edna Boafob, William Peka and Harihi Naime and they will be accompanied by Head Coach Brett Green.

They are going at the invite of Athletics Australia to boost its team’s chances of improving their world ranking and thereby gain qualification for the World Relays in the Bahamas in May. This is an important stepping stone to Olympic qualification.

Athletics PNG President Tony Green thanked Athletics Australia for fully funding the team’s participation and said it was a good development opportunity for the athletes.

Following the relay they will spend a month at the Gold Coast and participate in some local competitions in Brisbane, and at the Queensland Championships from 14 to 17 March.