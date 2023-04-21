PNG 7s team off to world challenge

PNG men’s and women’s 7s teams are also in the mix following their outstanding performances at the Oceania Qualifiers last year.

Both teams quietly departed Port Moresby last Saturday for the challenger series.

The PNG Men’s team is fielded alongside Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Jamaica, Korea, Tonga, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

PNG’s first match today is against Hong Kong followed by Chile and tomorrow they are up against Italy.

The men’s winners will enter a four team play-off at the HSBC London 7s in May with the teams placed 12th -14th after 10 rounds of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with the winner of the play-off achieving 7s World series 2024 status.

Meantime, the Women’s 12 team format sees PNG Palais, Belgium, China, Colombia, Czechia, Honk Kong, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, including team from South America.

The women’s winner gains automatic promotion to the Sevens World Series 2024.