PMSA coach calls for lift in football standard

They suffered a devastating blow 14 – 0 in the hands of Solomon Islands in their first match before putting up an improved performance defeating American Samoa 3-1 in the second game. Their 0-7 defeat to host Tonga in their final match wrapped up their troublesome campaign.

The below standard performance in Tonga raised many eyebrows with some fans questioning the selection of the team.

The Coach of Murat Football Club, participating in the Port Moresby Soccer Association, Kevin David is of the same view. He said he couldn’t understand why the PNG Football Association picked the team with two weeks remaining before the championship.

David said: “It comes back to the preparation of the team. The is OFC Calendar and PNGFA should know that there is a U16 event in May so they can prepare early. If there is a tournament in 2024, they start preparations now.”

He said all OFC events are pre-planned with the Calendar released to member associations early so that they can prepare for the events.

He further called on the PNGFA to review its process of picking the coach and taking the young kids to such international events as it plays a crucial role in determining the result too.

David emphasizes that the senior men's team and junior men's team are not the same. Hence, the U16 deserves a coach who can give them what they can digest at their level to produce results.

“In regards to coach, PNGFA should have data of the coaches that have attended C License and D License and who are actively performing and producing and select the best coaches for the U16 or U19 teams,” added David.

He claimed that this result can have a negative impact, not only on their football career; but also on their personal life as well.

David is urging the PNGFA to pull their act together and improve football in the country.