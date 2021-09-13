PMs Golf Registration Open

According to General Secretary of the PNG Olympic Committee Auvita Rapilla, it is important to keep in mind that registration dates are very important, particularly for those in Lae and Port Moresby, wanting to take part in the golf challenge.

Registration dates for Lae are from the 1st of September to October 1st and 1st September to 20th October for Port Moresby.

Money raised from the PMs Golf Challenge will go towards supporting team PNG athletes, who are preparing to attend different sporting events. PNG will be participating at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the UK, the 2022 Saipan Mini South Pacific Games in the Northern Marianas; 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara Solomon Islands and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France.