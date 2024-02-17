PMBA's junior camp draws massive turnout

The camp's popularity surged in session two, boasting an even larger attendance fueled by the enthusiasm of parents and families.

Moses Koiri, a standout player from the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, led the young athletes through fundamental drills aimed at honing their skills.

Lawrence Lahari, a member of the esteemed Saints Basketball team highlighted that the camp was part of the PNG Sports Foundation's "Go Rural to Go Global" initiative.

Lahari emphasized the significance of instilling basic basketball skills in children as young as 5 or 6 years old. He expressed his vision of nurturing a generation of well-rounded athletes equipped with essential fundamentals by their teenage years.

Originally slated for three weeks, the camp's success prompted organizers to extend it indefinitely, with plans to hold weekly sessions every Saturday from 8:00 to 10:00. Registration requires a one-time payment, ensuring accessibility to all aspiring young basketball players.

The program's rapid growth reflects a burgeoning interest in grassroots sports development, with hopes to eventually accommodate up to 1000 participants.

The community eagerly anticipates the upcoming Saturday sessions, signalling a promising future for basketball in Port Moresby.