PM supports Team PNG

The Government is fully committed to assembling a determined and formidable team of athletes.

Prime Minister James Marape, an advocate for the unifying power of sports, emphasized the remarkable ability of sports to unite nations, forge friendships among youth and athletes, and promote healthy lifestyles.

He said the Government wholeheartedly endorsed the PNG team and called upon the athletes, Team PNG management, and the PNG Olympic Committee to prepare diligently, upholding the nation's honour.

Marape made this announcement during the launch of the 2023 Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge today, a fundraising initiative aimed at garnering support for Team PNG in their quest for success at the Pacific Games.

The primary aim of this event is to raise awareness and rally the corporate sector to contribute to Team PNG's journey.

While the National Government continues to be a pivotal contributor to the team's preparations and participation in the Honiara games, the Prime Minister commended corporate organizations for their active involvement.

He expressed his delight at the growing number of participants in this year's Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge, underscoring the significance of collective support.

In addition to backing Team PNG, the PNG government has been assisting the Government and people of Solomon Islands in their preparations to host the Pacific Games.

PNG has deployed a contingent of police officers to Honiara to collaborate with local Solomon Islands police in enhancing security and maintaining law and order during the event.

Marape reaffirmed the strong bond between PNG and the Solomon Islands and assured that PNG's team would arrive in full strength, a reflection of the nation's size and pride.