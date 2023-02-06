PM applauds KPHL, Golfers

He also applauded Kumul Petroleum Holdings for sponsoring the event, which aims to purchase chemotherapy drugs for the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

“In moments like this, we share the load, help each other in society,” the PM said.

“There are many cancer patients in our country. The government aimed to have two specialist hospitals in the country – Port Moresby and Lae; we ticked it off in the first instance.

“I just want to appreciate Kumul Petroleum for being the main sponsor of this charity golf. I just came late to witness the presentations later today (Friday) to appreciate all companies and individuals who have come out to help this wonderful, worthy cause.

“Many mothers, many daughters, many cancer patients in our country are losing their lives, and we need to have these facilities ticked off.

“A round of commendations to everyone who have an interest in supporting the Lae cancer facility to be up and running.

“Our Government also gives full commitment. It is part of our program to get it off ground and we appreciate all businesses who came out in a very big way.”