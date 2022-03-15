PM’s Golf Challenge Gets Backing

They donated 352 branded Polo t-Shirts and 300 pieces of microfiber towels to be used by all participating teams. This sponsorship is part of The National’s support under its commitment to PNGOC and Team PNG.

The PM’s Golf Challenge is one of the two major fundraising initiatives of PNGOC to raise funds to send Team PNG to attend international and regional multi-sports events.

Funds raised this year will go towards sending Team PNG to attend the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas from June 17th - 25th and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 28th - 8th of August this year.

The National has been one of the mainstay sponsors of the event since over many years’. Other support sponsors include Toyota, Coca Cola, Brian bell, Air Niugini, Coral Sea, Theodist Ltd, Media Partners and others.

PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla thanked the Board and Management of The National and the Pacific Star Ltd Group, for their continued partnership with the PNGOC and Team PNG.

“We are grateful for the partnership and we value the on-going commitment to the event by The National despite the challenges as a direct result of the global coronavirus pandemic and current global events affecting the economy,” said Rapilla.

The Registration Fee for the PM’s Golf Challenge is K4000 each for an Ambrose Team of Four (4). Registration closes on April 20th for the Port Moresby event and April 6th for the event in Lae.

The PNGOC is encouraging corporate and businesses organisations to register a team to participate in this prestigious and worthwhile event patronised by the Prime Minister.