PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge raises K75,500

This year marked the 26th year for the PNG Olympic Committee to host the event. The Golf Challenge began in 1998 at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club and later spread to Lae in 2005.

This year’s second leg of the challenge was held in Lae, where K75,500 was raised for Team PNG. A total of 3 sponsors and 25 teams registered in support of our national athletes who will be participating in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in July.

The 2024 PM’s Golf Corporate Challenge top seven winners include:

1st Place: Lane Lawyers

2nd Place: 4 Mile Coffee

3rd Place: Kumul Minerals Holding Limited (Team 3)

4th Place: Coffee Connections

5th Place: Executive Security Services

6th Place: Mountain (Kouram Construction)

7th Place: PNG Ports

Present at the event was Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Jelta Wong who teed off as the representative from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Wong mentioned that the PNG Government is a proud supporter nation building through sports and the Prime Minister’s Office looks forward to continue supporting Team PNG in the coming years. PNGOC, Corporate Manager, Denzil Agi expressed his gratitude to all who supported in making the event a success.

“As we close off a successful day at the PM’s Golf, I would like to extend my gratitude towards the following. Firstly, our good Prime Minister, James Marape. I would like to commend you on your continuous support towards the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee and Team PNG. Your support for this important annual event is highly appreciated”.

Agi said the event would not have been successful without the support of corporate sponsors, and PNGOC looks forward to continuing the partnership.