Plans for AFL stadium

Sports Minister Don Polye when presenting in Parliament on Sports for development, stated that AFL had a high performance pathway in place and is the most successful football story, stating that it is only fair that a decent world standard stadium be built for AFL.

“The football sport that has done so well in the international competition is Aussie Rules. The PNG Mosquitos are the world champions only outside of beating Australia. We as Marape-Rosso Government will reward success stories like PNG AFL by adequately facilitating them to prosper more strongly.

“We will build that stadium for AFL to reflect the level of youth’s interests and bursting talents that is present in the country.”

Minister Polye said the Mosquitos have been the international champions for three times winning the international cup competition, which PNG was among 18 countries including, New Zealand, Japan, Tonga, Samoa, Nauru, Japan, Canada and others.

Additionally, AFL has the most organized and advanced sports development programs presently in operation. They key programs that AFL in PNG have are;

• Smart Start Niu Kick

• Development Academy and Talent ID Carnivals

• Schools and community competitions

• Senior community football competitions

• Pilai long senis