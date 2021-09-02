PL giants’ $285m fall from grace; powerhouse dodges $380m disaster: Transfer winners, losers

We saw more than $2bn spent in the Premier League alone, with bottom-of-the-table Arsenal the top spenders and some stellar names coming to England, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Romelu Lukaku to Raphael Varane and more.

Nike and Adidas had the best transfer window of anyone. Lionel Messi’s move to Nike-sponsored PSG saw shirt sales soar with some reports suggesting as much as $1.9m in revenue was generated by ‘Messi 30’ shirts. Judging by the social media reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United – a more popular player globally signing for a bigger club – the number of shirts bearing his name and number will be even greater.

Of course, very little of this money will go to the clubs. Nike and Adidas, as with all shirt sponsors, will take all of the profits of the first million shirts sold, after which point the clubs will earn around a 10 per cent slice of the pie. At $120 a shirt, with more than a million set to be sold, it’s clear why these kit manufacturers have earned more in the last six months than the club they’re sponsoring have in their entire history. Once Manchester United reveal Ronaldo’s shirt number, Adidas will be laughing all the way to the bank – especially if that number is No.7, to recreate the most marketable individual brand in sport.

BOOMERANG SALESMEN

Clearly things that leave and come back are in fashion this year, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku just some of the big names that made the return back to their old clubs during this window. It’s been the year of the homecoming so far but they could have varying success.

Lukaku’s return already looks like one of the best bits of business of the window, while Ronaldo will surely bring a minimum of 20 goals this season given he hasn’t not done that for 16 years. His return has injected huge levels of excitement not only at Old Trafford but across Europe as football fans eagerly await to see if one of the greatest players of all time has a bit more greatness to give.

REAL MADRID… ACCIDENTALLY

They tried their best to be losers with a whopping deadline day bid of £200m for a player they can sign for free in three months, but PSG’s equal – perhaps greater? – stupidity to reject £200m for a player they will lose for free in three months means Real Madrid are accidentally winners of this window.

Kylian Mbappe has made it perfectly clear that he intends to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real in January, when he is legally allowed to negotiate with other clubs. But it begs the question how Real Madrid, a club that was cap in hand a few months earlier saying it was broke and only the creation of the European Super League would save it, was so able to throw this much money down the drain. Maybe we’re all the losers for actually believing them?

LOSERS

UK BROADCASTERS

All eyes will be on Old Trafford on September 11, when Manchester United host Newcastle United in what otherwise would have been a fairly routine and mundane Saturday afternoon in the UK. However, now it is going to be the game that Cristiano Ronaldo makes his second Manchester United debut and every football fan in the world will be watching it… unless you live in the UK.

UK broadcasters had already picked the games to show over the next month and that game was not picked up by any of them, meaning that the only place to watch it live in the UK is at Old Trafford. The UK is legally not allowed to broadcast any 3pm kick-off games due to a government enforced live football blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm so what is likely to be the most-watched moment of the season will not be televised.

ARSENAL

Football is all about consistency and Arsenal, who can’t stop losing in the Premier League at the moment, took that form to the boardroom as well as they spent in excess of £150m – more than they’d ever spent in a single window before – on a number of young players who in no way address the problems going on with the team.

While all young and talented with bags of potential, the one type of player Arsenal definitely didn’t need was ones who are young and talented with bags of potential. They needed players with experience, who could come in and set an example to the younger player with their leadership and professionalism. Without these types of players, and with a manager with no experience himself, these youngster are unlikely to reach the levels their talent should take them to. Something needs to change at this club and unfortunately it’s a virus that has infected all levels of it, from boardroom to the pitch.

SMALLER NAMES

As is so often the way in bumper transfer windows like this, when more than $2bn has been spent across the Premier League alone, smaller names make way for bigger names, with players sold or sent out on loan as teams take the ‘newer is always better’ approach. Chelsea sent their usual congregation of players out on loan to all corners of Europe after bringing in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez but perhaps the most brutal was at Manchester United.

Following the announcement of Ronaldo’s return, Leeds made an enquiry to United to see if Daniel James was available, a player they had courted for more than two years. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started him at Wolves though, and assured him that he was in his plans for the season, prompting James to tell Leeds he wasn’t interested. However, just hours after that Wolves game, The Athletic reports that he was told in no uncertain terms that he would be a long way down the pecking order now. That led James being forced to call Leeds back, who were still interested, and a deal to be down, with the writing on the wall for the Welshman.

MAN CITY’S SOCIAL MEDIA TEAM

Spare a thought for poor Manchester City’s social media team, who did a brilliant job of announcing Jack Grealish’s British transfer record breaking £100m move to the club from Aston Villa, and surely had something else excellent ready to unleash for Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lots of questions will be asked of Manchester City’s recruitment team following this transfer window, having been held to ransom for Villa’s asking price for Grealish before not even managing to get Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to take their calls in an attempt to sign Kane. That confidence that Kane would arrive meant that a move for Messi was a non-starter and a move for Ronaldo was put on the backburner until it was too late and Manchester United were in for him. All Pep Guardiola needed was a new striker to complete his squad and he didn’t get one. He will be hoping it doesn’t compromise his season too much.

Source: Foxsports.com.au Link to Original Story