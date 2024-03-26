Pink Panda win Lamana mix-doubles pool competition

The competition which ran for three weeks featured 40 teams, divided into 8-pools of 5-teams each. The competition ran three weeks before the finals.

Panda, consisting of evergreen Kelly Yambi and partner Dolly Berua, came out firing by blacking-out Panther’s delight with a handy 4-1 victory in a best of 7-frames battle on Thursday 21st of March, 2024.

The premiership victory enabled Panda to claim the prestigious prize of K3,000 cash and two trophies presented to each team member.

From the 40 teams, Black Panther, Panda, Ariku Snipers and Besties made the semifinals before Panda and Panther went head-to-head in the grand final after belting of Snipers and Besties respectively.

Despite reversing Panther’s claws back into its normal position by the powerful paws of Panda, they shied away with K2,000 cash. Panthers consisted of James Kuni and Mary English.

In other awards, semi-finalists Ariku Snipers (Ralph Kaina & Mrs Kaina) and Besties (Noel Ramos/Gina Matapere) received K500 each. Four teams that made the quarter-finals and received K250 each were Karameka (Ipi Oala/Konio Vani), Welawee (Willie Vaieka/Kila Vare), Aripuari (Welton Gai/Emily Andrew) and Chalk & Pot (Lee Thomas/Loi Nou). The top-seeded prize of K200 went to team 1 Piece (Eure Kea/Ore Kea).

Panda’s captain Kelly thanked the Lamana Hotel and the tournament director Maryanne Accorin for running the tournament peacefully.

He also thanked their sponsor Jacky Woo and Dr. Sam Yackopua for their support.

Meanwhile, tournament director Maryanne Accorin thanked everyone for their participation adding without their involvement the competition would not have come this far.