Pini is Chef de Mission to Paris Olympics

Pini represented the country in swimming with an amazing record career spanning 28 years where he appeared in four Olympic Games, three Commonwealth Games, five Pacific Games, including several other standalone international events.

The 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Olympian knows too well what it takes and how much sacrifice you have to endure to get to where you want to be.

Speaking at the Pacific AusSports Paris 2024 and Paris Olympic Partnership launch today, Pini said he’s delighted to be selected and honoured to be leading the Team PNG to Paris in July.

Pini said he has learned a great deal from different mentors in the Commonwealth Games, and the Pacific Games. This time he is representing PNG with a different hat.

In his role as Chef De Mission, Pini was pleased to provide a snapshot of what Paris will look like come July with 10,500 top athletes presenting 200 countries in attendance.

He said for the 33 PNG athletes this is a very rare opportunity to represent the country in this highly elite sports program.

In the interim Ryan is looking forward to supporting PNG athletes the best he can to make sure they qualify in their own right in their respective lead-up competitions.