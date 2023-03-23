Pini’s perspective on 2024 Olympics

With his experience as an athlete, Pini acknowledges the PNG Olympic Committee’s unique perspective on team management and the hard work that goes into it.

Having moved to the administrative side, Pini appreciates the critical role the sponsorship plays in the organization's engine room, which is always buzzing with activity.

Pini noted the vast amount of information exchanged between the IOC, Commonwealth Games, Pacific Games, and all stakeholders involved, but he praised the team's remarkable job in getting athletes to perform their best.

He stressed that their aim is to provide athletes with the smoothest process possible to help them excel in their sporting requirements.

Thrilled to be on the other side and excited to witness progress, Pini said, “This is an incredible feeling for me to be able to be on this other side and I’m excited to see the progress. We have a big year ahead with Pacific Games and Commonwealth Games coming up so looking forward to those events.”