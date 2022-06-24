Pezet's poise powers Blues to big win over Maroons

After the Maroons opened the scoring through winger Jacob Mene in the sixth minute the Blues went on a rampage with four tries in 10 minutes to blow the game wide open.

First to cross for NSW was right winger Michael Asomua in the 16th minute, accepting a super pass from his Raiders team-mate Brad Morkos to score.

Three minutes later it was Bulldogs powerhouse Paul Alamoti capitalising on a bad read by the Maroons defence to make it 12-0 with Thomas Weaver's conversion.

Blues halfback Jonah Pezet then stamped his class with two sublime try assists - the first for winger Jack Bostock in the 22nd minute via a bomb and the second for halves partner Weaver off a pinpoint grubber.

The second half opened in ferocious fashion with rival forwards Benjamin Te Kura and Jacob Webster forced from the field for HIAs after clashing heads and Maroons second-rower Jack Howarth also going off for a HIA.

Webster and Howarth were ruled category one concussions and were unable to return to the game.

The Blues also lost Alamoti to a cheekbone injury and Maroons back-rower went for a HIA as the physical contest started to take its toll.

Queensland went down to 12 men with 17 minutes to go when hooker Blake Mozer was sin binned for a dangerous tackle on Pezet.

Weaver knocked over the penalty goal and the Blues led 26-4.

With seven minutes to play the Blues put the finishing touches on the victory when Pezet lofted a pass over the top for Asomua to complete his double.

Try as they might the Maroons were unable to crack the NSW line for a second four-pointer as the Blues made it a double in the Under 19s Origin matches after the women had saluted 22-6 earlier in the night

Match Snapshot

Blues prop Justin Matamua went on report in fifth minute for a late tackle on Maroons five-eighth Harry Wilson who was taken off for a HIA. Wilson passed his HIA and was able to return to the fray.

Maroons lock Luke Jack was placed on report in the 25th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Man of the match Jonah Pezet is the son of former South Queensland and Parramatta halfback Troy Pezet.

The Blues completed 19 of 20 sets in the first half at 95 per cent.

Maroons captain Xavier Va'a led from the front in the first half with nine carries for 81 metres. He finished the night with 140 metres in a powerhouse display.

A crowd of 3104 was on hand at Leichhardt Oval to watch an array of future stars strut their stuff.

Blues winger Jack Bostock will launch his career at expansion club the Dolphins in 2023 and looks to have a huge future.

The Maroons had 24 tackles inside NSW's 20-metre zone but could manage just the one try.

What They Said

"I'm really stoked with the result tonight. We had a big week in camp and we spoke about being the player everyone wants to play with and all17 players that stepped on the field tonight did that.” - Blues No.7 Jonah Pezet “We came into camp on Saturday and we just gelled together so well. That just showed on the field out there, it was great to get the win. We knew they were going to come out strong from the start. We knew we just had to hang in there and keep going and we’d win it in the back end." - Blues five-eighth Thomas Weaver

Play of the Game

Playmakers Jonah Pezet and Thomas Weaver were on fire during a 10-minute period in the first half where NSW had 100 per cent of possession and cashed in big time with four tries. In the 26th minute Pezet went to the line and put in a perfectly weighted grubber for Weaver to chase through and touch down just inside the dead ball line. A member of the Storm's top 30 squad, Pezet looks to have a huge future ahead of him while Weaver is signed with the Titans until the end of 2024 and has plenty of strings to his bow with his goalkicking and general play kicking.

Link to original story

Story published by: NRL.com