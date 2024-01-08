Pepes depart for Hong Kong series

The PNG Pepes comprises of experienced and rookie players. Veterans would be up to prove their class while the rookies to justify their selections into the team. It will be exciting to see how they go, given their mixed performances at the recent Pacific Games.

Head coach, Annie Iamo, during the teams' preparation, said they had a handful of new players replacing those that won’t make the team through withdrawals. She expressed that the team picked is competitive and can get the job done.

While Iamo holds high expectations of her players to deliver good results at the event, Netball PNG president Ulato Avei, reminds the team to maintain discipline both on and off the court after making a few changes to the team.

Avei said: “Change in the team is due to disciplinary actions taken upon certain players. Athletes at this level are required to adhere to higher directives.”

She indicated that some players were not considered given the disciplinary issues. This should be a lesson to them and those that make the team.

The Netball president together with the board of directors and the management staff of Netball PNG wished the team all the best at the event. They also expressed gratitude to sponsors for their continuous support.

The team will be captained by Jeperth Tulapi assisted by Michaela Kadlecek under the guidance of head coach Iamo, Dianne Lahari (team manager) and Maria Yaki as physio. Unfortunately, Assistant Coach Helen Edwards is unavailable for this trip.