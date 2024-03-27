Penrith - Roosters to kick off Round 4

The week’s other featured games include Brisbane Broncos vs Cowboys, Warriors vs Knights and Tigers vs Eels on Easter Monday.

This season keeps on serving up the big clashes and this game promises to be another cracker. The Roosters smashed the Rabbitohs last week, while the Panthers continued their path of improvement with a big win over the Broncos.

The Panthers will be without Nathan Cleary who has been outstanding of late, but they will have trained extensively with his replacement. Nathan Cleary is set to miss four weeks with a hamstring injury, while Scott Sorensen (knee) is also out. Brad Schneider is the new No.7 in his first game back in the NRL after a stint in England and Luke Garner is promoted to start in the back row. Mavrik Geyer, son of 1991 grand final hero Mark, will make his NRL debut off the bench.

Roosters have looked like real premiership threats at times this year, but this game will be the true test. With no Cleary, they should not lose at home.

The Panthers showed their real ability when putting up a big number against the Broncos last week.

It was a fine early display of why they are the defending champions, but life could be harder against the Roosters, who also come off an impressive win.

However, in true Roosters form, they picked up some injuries, and that could be too much to overcome as the underdogs.

Roosters Sam Walker has been cleared to play after two independent doctors appointed by the NRL Chief Medical Officer ruled his Category 1 HIA against the Rabbitohs should have been deemed a Category 2. He is joined in the halves by Luke Keary, who has served the 11-day concussion protocols after he suffered a concussion in Round 2. Lindsay Collins is out with a hamstring injury, replaced at prop by Terrell May with Egan Butcher added to the bench for his first NRL game of the season.