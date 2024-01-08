 

PCNC to resume competition

The Private Companies Netball competition heads back into contest on Sunday 14th January, after a 5-week recess during the festive season, and is set for an action-packed 2023/24 season.

With the anticipation building, teams are expected to bring their A-game as they enter the second phase of the competition heading into the thrilling finals. PCNC outlines the roadmap for the season's completion, including three remaining regular-round games, grand final fixtures across all divisions.

PCNC emphasizes the importance of preparation, urging all team members to resume training and get organized. A reminder to stay mindful of the changing weather and prioritize hydration during both training sessions and game time.

As excitement builds towards Game 3 of round 2, the points ladder will be out by this week together with the upcoming draws. PCNC executives are confident that the competition final rounds promise intense battles and memorable moments on the court.

