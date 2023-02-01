PCNC getting ready for finals

Outstanding games will be played this Saturday, 4th of February, 2023. On the 11th of February, top 4 Playoff 1 and on the 18th of February will be the top 4 Playoff 2.

In the Premier Division, Moore Printing 1 is leading by 24 points, separated by a point is BSP 1 on 2nd place with 23 points. Reigning premiers Post Courier are on 3rd spot with 22 points and on 4th placing is NSL 1 with 16 points, who will fight hard to keep their final hopes alive.

For Division 1, Pacific Industries, Theodist, Kenmore 1 and Kina Bank.

In Division 2, Pryde Furniture, Marsh, Bishops and BSP 2.

President, Julie Mai shared her my heartfelt gratitude to all teams who have participated in PCNC Season 2022/2023.

“Your participation has made the competition possible. We are equally thankful for all Sponsors who have made their Teams participation possible in this season. We have concluded the 2 rounds of this season well and next week is set for outstanding games. Teams who have made the top 4, congratulations.”

Mai anticipates that teams have plans for the playoffs happening in two weeks’ time. She expects that teams now know who their qualified players are and any dispute of players during playoffs may result in penalties applied.