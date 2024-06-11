The path to T20 second round

As the countdown to another dose of T20 International action, here are the standings for the respective Groups:

Group A, India (4 points), United States (4), Canada (2), Pakistan (0) and Ireland (0).

India no doubt is leading with 4 points, at two wins from two starts, with a handy net run rate, India appears well on their way to progressing through to the second round. A positive result against either USA or Canada will likely seal the deal for this tournament heavyweight.

United States, also on 4 points - Following an unblemished start, the hosts will likely require just one more win to secure progression. Next up its India on June 12 in New York, followed by a clash with Ireland in Florida that looms as a crucial blockbuster for both hopefuls.

Ireland has yet to add a score to their name, it’s almost curtains for Ireland, who must beat USA and Pakistan, plus hope that other results go their way.

In Group B, Scotland (4 points), Australia (4) the Aussies are two from two and looking strong, highlighted by their huge win over the English. Another victory and they are likely into the second round. Namibia (2), England (1) and Oman (0)

Less cricket has been played in Groups C and D so far, meaning there’s plenty more still to play out. But here’s where it all sits.

In Group C, Afghanistan (4 points), West Indies (4), Uganda (2), NZ (0) and Papua New Guinea (0) after losing their pivotal match against Uganda, PNG’s most likely not getting out of the Group stage. They have Afghanistan and New Zealand to come, looking to play an interfering role and learn some lessons in the process.