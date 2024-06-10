Partnership extends for Pacific Netball

The new four-year partnership will enhance pathways to elite competition for Pacific netballers through athlete immersion programs and high performance workshops and support the development of local coaches and match officials.

Pacific teams will have the opportunity to compete in tournaments in Australia, including the annual Pacific Netball Series. The 2024 Series is currently underway in Brisbane with Fiji, Samoa and Tonga competing against some of the world’s best.

The partnership also offers unique opportunities to deepen people-to-people connections, with Australian teams to spend time in the Pacific playing matches, supporting local player development, and engaging with local communities.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy said, “Netball is the number one participation sport for Australian girls, and is another example of the many passions that Australia and the Pacific share. The Australian Government is proud to further build on our partnership with Netball Australia through PacificAus Sports, to support the development of high performance netball throughout the Pacific, and empower the next generation of women and girls to pursue their sporting dreams.”

Stacey West, Netball Australia Chief Executive Officer says Netball Australia is thrilled to extend its partnership with the Australian Government and build on the strong relationship between Australia and the Pacific.

“The PacificAus Sports initiatives have had a significant impact across the duration of this partnership, pivotally in this year’s Athlete Immersion program, First Nations Coaching Workshop in Fiji, and the upcoming Pacific Netball Series which begins this week. We look forward to continuing our shared work to inspire and develop netball relationships between Australia and the Pacific.”