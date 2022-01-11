Parr TIWI CUP Concludes Rugby Satellite Sevens tournaments in South Fly

The Parr TIWI CUP concludes the successful staging of three consecutive LLG Rugby Satellite Sevens tournaments, along three river venues over three weekends. A rugby record for Western Province.

The tournaments were held from Christmas 2021 and concluded last weekend. The games were funded by the South Fly District Development Authority with K150, 000. Fifty thousand each was allocated for the respective hosting of the LLG games in three separate venues.

Chairman Mr Napoleon Mapo said “The games were about identifying rural talents and changing the mindsets of Youths in the rural areas”.

MRM Saints or Mapo Roy Masere, a family team from Daru defeated Ose Kings of Masingara in the Parr TIWI cup finals, 19 to 5 at Wamorong village.

In the first half of the 14 minutes cup finals, Ose Kings scored the first try of 5 points. MRM Saints retaliated with Emmanuel Mapo quickly coming out of a ruck, dummies the opponent's weak defense and scores a try under the post. The conversion by Paul Yuave successfully pushed the score to 7 points at half time.

The Ose Kings lost steam and struggled to make a comeback in the second half. MRM Saints took advantage of this by displaying strong defense, agility, exceptional ball handling skills and team work, to eventually score 19 points at full time, beating OSE KINGS remaining with 5 points.

All teams that participated in the three successful tournaments, showed great improvements in their overall performances, and this may be displayed in the upcoming Daru Town competition called the JC Cup later this year.

The second tournament called the Seweri Seeds CUP and the third and final tournament called the Parr TIWI CUP, successfully completed all three rugby tournaments in the district.

There are big plans this year for the development of the Rugby Satellite Sevens Tournaments in the South Fly District.

The 2022 LLG Rugby Satellite Sevens tournament was a huge success. There are plans to continue the tournaments later this year.