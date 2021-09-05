Paralympians Record Personal Best

The pair competed on separate dates. Mararos competed first in the men’s division on the 1st of September. He made a new personal best of 21.11 meters, a new record in the region.

On the 3rd of September, Leva competed in the women’s F46 Javelin. She also achieved a personal best. She went from the 18m record she recorded in the Queensland State Championships, to 23.30m at the Paralympic Games.

Coach Jackie Travetz was proud their performance. She said it is great knowing the two athletes are walking away with new ‘personal best’ records.

The athletes, Coach Travertz and Chef de Mission Susanne Sere are expected to return to the country soon.