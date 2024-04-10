Para athletes yet to qualify for Paris

While female para-athlete Manega Tapari (68kg) and male athlete Heni Loi (70kg) won their respective fights in their category, they will have to go through another qualifying process in the coming weeks to confirm their spots ahead of the July Paris Olympics.

While the Honiara trip could be a breakthrough in taekwando for para-athlete Manega Tapari, she’s been in para sports for the sometimes, competing in both athletics and badminton where she’s also represented the country on several occasions.

Manega took part in the national taekwondo championship in Port Moresby to qualify herself for the Oceania Olympic Qualifier in Solomon islands last week alongside fellow male para athlete Heni Loi.

However, on the game day, it was announced that Manega did not have an opponent and was thus automatically declared qualified. Though she was ready and looking forward to embracing a new challenge, unfortunately, it did not happen. This means Manega has to go through another fight internationally as part of the process to confirm her qualification.

For Manega it was a short turn around for her, joining taekwondo from athletics after she was approached by National Coach Edward Kassman and decided to join the club in November last year 2023.

She said she struggled a bit when she first joined but eventually got used to it, making it her third sport as a para-athlete representing her country.