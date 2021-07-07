Para-Athletes Prepare

Trainer Jackie Travetz said training has been ongoing, and not just for the athletes who qualified to attend the Para-Olympic Games; Para-Sport athletes trained as well.

Two athletes from Para-Sport have qualified to participate in Tokyo. They are Nelly Ieva and Morea Maros.

Travertz said, “I have taken time to train both Nelly and Morea and (have left) my training behind and instead, committed my time to training both athletes as I prepare them for the games.”

With six more weeks before the Para-Olympic Games, Maros said preparations are going well, and he is working on his strength and conditioning as well as technique.

Maros said, “I am happy with my training so far, and working on some areas I really need to improve on.”

Attending the Olympic Games will be the first for the two athletes.

The team is expected to leave for Tokyo on August 22nd 2021.