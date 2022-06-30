Para Athletes Impress

Athletics alone had the biggest number of 38 athletes and 7 officials including 4 Para athletes who contributed two Gold medals from women and men 100m sprint.

From PNG’s Games record-breaking medal tally of 80 medals, athletics alone contributed 62 medals from its track and field events including six from the Para athletes.

In the men’s 100m sprint ambulant –Steven Abraham for PNG picked up Gold and Bronze in Javelin.

In the women’s 100m sprint ambulant, Dorna Longbut picked up Gold for PNG and Bronze in the Shotput Event.

In the women’s javelin, Regina Edward got Silver for PNG, while SP Sports Awards Best Sports Person with Disability awardee, Morea Mararos won Bronze.

Para Sports Team Manageress, Susan Karukuru Sere who accompanied the athletes said the Para did exceptionally well and contributed 6 medals.

Women’s 100m sprint Gold medallist, Dorna Longbut who recently took up Para sport said it being a first timer it was quite emotional.

Steven Abraham who took out Gold in the men’s 100m sprint also shared his experience.

Next on the calendar is the world Para Games in Paris and the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.