Para Athlete Engaged In Sport Program

The PNG Olympic Committee in partnership with the Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF), Grassroots Soccer (GRS) supports the program. The Australian Government further backs the K4K Program through their Development Program ‘Team Up’.

The program is aimed at introducing an evidence-based sport for development (S4D) program that will empower adolescents to make better decisions about their health-seeking behaviours, the facilitation of youth-friendly service provision, while promoting inclusive and gender equality through sport in the communities.

The Team PNG HERO program is the signature PNGOC’s Athlete Ambassador Program, reflecting its core values of Honesty, Excellence, Respect, and Openness.

The program also recognizes the importance of empowering other athletes with the necessary skills and knowledge to allow them to become HERO athletes.

Team PNG athletes are seen as role models by the PNGOC with having the potential to influence positive change in society and represent the positive values associated with sport.