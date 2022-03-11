Papua Region Youth Games Preparations Underway

Host Organizing Committee Chairman and Milne Bays Community Development Principal Advisor, Alfred Kidilon, said preparations like games infrastructure, accommodation venues and standard operating procedures are on schedule.

“The two main playing venues like the Alice Wedega Park and Cameron Secondary School for Soccer and Touch Rugby have been upgraded and the accommodation venues for the visiting teams will be accommodated by nearby local village and church communities.”

Games Organising Committee Chief Executive Officer, Tony Langos said work on both playing venues like the Alice Wedega Park and Cameron Secondary School began a fortnight ago and is ongoing.

“The work involved trimming and pruning away overhanging Raintree branches over the soccer oval, removal of an old spectator stand and cricket pitch, levelling of earth works and grass cutting at Alice Wedega Park.

He confirmed that the two ovals earmarked at Cameron Secondary School are being cut with both ovals prepared to be marked for soccer and touch rugby.

Meanwhile, the COVID 19 Standard Operating Plan has been completed pending approval by the Milne Bay COVID 19 Provincial Advisory Committee.

The games is said to attract 1217 athletes and officials from all 13 districts with Hiri, Kairuku, Goilala, Kerema, Ijivitari, Alotau, Esa'ala, Kiriwina Good Enough and Samarai Murua Districts confirming their attendance.

The proposed sports to be played are soccer, volleyball, netball and touch rugby.